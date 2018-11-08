McMaster stuns Montreal 1-0 at Canadian university women's soccer quarters

OTTAWA – A harmless looking pass in the dying seconds of extra time led to an own goal as the McMaster Marauders stunned the Montreal Carabins 1-0 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Canadian university women’s soccer championship.

The Carabins were reigning national champions, while the Marauders were ranked eighth heading into the playoffs.

McMaster will play the Ottawa Gee-Gees in a semifinal matchup on Saturday and the Trinity Western Spartans will take on the Cape Breton Capers.

Delaney Rickert-Hall and Katherine Bearne both scored in the first half of play as Ottawa held on for a 2-1 win over the Calgary Dinos.

Montana Leonard had the only goal for Calgary.

Amelia Carlini and Fatou Ndiaye had a goal apiece as Cape Breton blanked the Western Mustangs 2-0.

Kathryn Harvey was the lone scorer as Trinity Western shut out Laval 1-0.