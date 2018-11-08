Convicted killer McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge

A woman who brutally murdered a young girl is back in prison after spending time in an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan, the victim’s father says.

Rodney Stafford said in a Facebook post that Terri-Lynne McClintic is back behind bars.

McClintic was convicted of murdering eight-year-old Tori Stafford.

She was eight years into a life sentence for the abduction, rape and murder of the Ontario girl in 2009.

Rodney Stafford had expressed outrage at McClintic’s transfer to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan from a traditional prison.

According to media reports, she has been transferred to a women’s prison in Edmonton, Alta.

