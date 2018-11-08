Loading articles...

Convicted killer McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge

Last Updated Nov 8, 2018 at 11:50 am EST

Terri-Lynne McClintic, convicted in the death of eight-year-old Woodstock, Ont., girl Victoria Stafford, is escorted into court in Kitchener, Ont., on Sept. 12, 2012 for her trial in an assault on another inmate while in prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

A woman who brutally murdered a young girl is back in prison after spending time in an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan, the victim’s father says.

Rodney Stafford said in a Facebook post that Terri-Lynne McClintic is back behind bars.

McClintic was convicted of murdering eight-year-old Tori Stafford.

She was eight years into a life sentence for the abduction, rape and murder of the Ontario girl in 2009.

Rodney Stafford had expressed outrage at McClintic’s transfer to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan from a traditional prison.

According to media reports, she has been transferred to a women’s prison in Edmonton, Alta.

