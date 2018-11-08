Massey Hall's iconic fire escape is coming down

Massey Hall is losing one of its iconic feature.

The black, metal fire escape which begins from the ground on either side of the building and climbs up the front of the venue, connecting on the top floor, is coming down.

The removal of the fire escape will allow for crews to update and clean the building’s facade — making the original “Massey Music Hall” sign completely viewable.

The 124-year-old music venue is currently closed while it undergoes a massive restoration to both the interior and the exterior.

The $142-million renovation also includes changes to the interior which will result in the creation of two new venues, updated seating, a cleaner facade and repairs to the stained glass.

Massey Hall is scheduled to reopen in 2020.