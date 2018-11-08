Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Live coverage of Remembrance Day parade and ceremony on 680News.com
by News Staff
Posted Nov 8, 2018 8:27 pm EST
A rain drop covered photograph of Canadian soldier Fredrick George Coppins adorns a cross placed in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in preparation for the annual Armistice Day commemoration for the dead and injured military and civilian in conflicts around the world on Nov. 11, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the First World War officially came to an end.
On Sunday, a number of ceremonies will be held to mark the 100th anniversary of the signing between Germany and the allied nations.
CityNews.ca and 680NEWS.com will be live streaming the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony in Oshawa starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade starts at R.S. McLaughlin Armouries and arrives at the Memorial Park Cenotaph for the 11 a.m. ceremony.
More information on the parade and ceremony in Oshawa
can be found here.
Rembrance Day Program, 2018 by CityNewsToronto on Scribd
