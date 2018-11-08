Live coverage of Remembrance Day parade and ceremony on 680News.com

At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the First World War officially came to an end.

On Sunday, a number of ceremonies will be held to mark the 100th anniversary of the signing between Germany and the allied nations.

CityNews.ca and 680NEWS.com will be live streaming the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony in Oshawa starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade starts at R.S. McLaughlin Armouries and arrives at the Memorial Park Cenotaph for the 11 a.m. ceremony.

Rembrance Day Program, 2018 by CityNewsToronto on Scribd