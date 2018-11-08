Loading articles...

Gruesome find leaves Venezuelan veterinary students in tears

This Oct 26, 2018 photo, shows the run down sign of the Animal Production Institute of the Central University of Venezuela, in Maracay, Venezuela. The school's budget has been frozen for over a decade, leading security guards to walk off the job and leave the campus an open target, university officials said. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

MARACAY, Venezuela – Rafael Toro, a student at Venezuela’s top veterinary school, suspected something was amiss when a beloved horse called Miss Congeniality didn’t greet him at the fence one recent morning along with others in the campus’ small herd.

The bright-eyed, bay-colored mare had earned her nickname for helping disabled students overcome their fear of riding horses.

To his shock, Toro discovered the horse’s skin and dismembered bones hidden among trees in the corner pasture of the campus in the Venezuelan city of Maracay. Thieves had hopped the fence, slaughtered the horse and made off with her meat.

“I burst into tears,” said Toro.

The slaughter isn’t an isolated incident. Across Venezuela, as the economy collapses and inflation leaves residents struggling to afford scarce food, crimes of hunger and desperation are soaring.

