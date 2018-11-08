Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 8, 2018 9:16 am EST
Last Updated Nov 8, 2018 at 10:01 am EST
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves the stage after speaking to first-year students at Georgetown Law in Washington. Ginsburg has been hospitalized after fracturing three ribs in fall at court (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital.
The court says the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight. The court says the fall occurred Wednesday evening.
Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.
Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.
