Croatia arrests 4 suspected thieves in Venice jewel heist

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, some jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection are on display at the 'Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajahs' exhibition, at Venice's Doge's Palace, in Venice, Italy. Croatian police say they have arrested four suspects in the brazen theft last January of precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection that were on display in a Venetian palace. Police said Thursday, Nov. 8 the men, all Croatians, were arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation in cooperation with Italian police. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP, file)
ZAGREB, Croatia – Croatian police say they have arrested four suspects in the brazen theft last January of precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection that were on display in a Venetian palace.
Police said Thursday the men are all Croatians ranging in age from 43 to 60. They were arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation in co-operation with Italian police.
The thieves made off with a brooch and a pair of earrings by mixing in with the crowd on the final day of the exhibition at Venice’s Doge’s Palace.
The stolen jewels were not the top highlights of the Al Thani Collection, which includes gems dating from the time of the Mughal Empire. Croatian police say the value of the stolen jewels is estimated at some $3 million.