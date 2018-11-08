Loading articles...

Canadian Tire reports third-quarter profit up from year ago, raises dividend

Last Updated Nov 8, 2018 at 8:00 am EST

A Canadian Tire store is seen in North Vancouver, B.C. Thursday, May 10, 2012. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. raised its dividend as the retailer reported its third-quarter profit and sales grew compared with a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO – Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. raised its dividend as the retailer reported its third-quarter profit and sales grew compared with a year ago.

The company says it’s increasing its quarterly dividend to $1.0375 per share compared with its earlier quarterly payment to shareholders of 90 cents.

The improvement came as Canadian Tire says it earned $231.3 million or $3.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 29, compared with a profit of $198.5 million or $2.59 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $3.63 billion, up from nearly $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year.

On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned an adjusted profit of $3.47 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $2.59 per diluted share a year ago.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.85 per share for the quarter.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC)

