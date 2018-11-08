Canada Jetlines plans to base Montreal operations at small St. Hubert airport

VANCOUVER – Discount airline Canada Jetlines Ltd. says it plans to base its Montreal operations out of a small airport that is undergoing an expansion.

Montreal Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport on the south shore of the city is expected to support ultra low-cost airlines by early 2020.

The airport which mainly serves private aircraft recently upgraded its runway, supported by a $13-million federal contribution. It also plans to build a new passenger terminal.

Canada Jetlines CEO Javier Suarez says Montreal travellers deserve low-cost air travel options that don’t require them to cross the U.S. border.

Rival discount carrier Flair Airlines says it is reviewing options for the Quebec market and hasn’t made a firm commitment to any airport in the province.

St. Hubert airport is about a 15-minute drive from downtown Montreal and 32 kilometres from Montreal Pierre-Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

The non-profit organization that runs the St. Hubert airport says with renewed interest by scheduled carriers, the airport will accelerate efforts to secure designated airport status that will provide security screening services from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority at an affordable rate.

DASH-L general manager Jane Foyle says it plans to obtain customs and immigration services from the Canada Border Services Agency to offer transborder flights.