Brampton school employee facing sex assault charges

A 53-year-old Markham man is facing several sexual assault charges related to an incident in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say a 20-year-old man from Brampton came forward on Tuesday and reported four separate sex assaults that took place between the end of September and up to November 5, 2018. The alleged assaults took place at an educational institution in the area of Queen Street East and Kennedy Road South in Brampton.

The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the assaults.

Russell Lobo has been arrested an charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Lobo is the Director of Admissions at triOS College in Brampton. A statement from the school says he’s been placed on leave for the duration of the investigation.

“triOS College is dedicated to the safety and security of all students and staff and has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and/or sexual violence in all of its forms,” read the statement on behalf of president Stuart Bentley, who added they are cooperating fully with police.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.