Bombardier to cut 5,000 jobs after disappointing earnings

Aerospace and transportation giant Bombardier is slashing 5,000 jobs globally in the wake of disappointing earnings.

Bombardier also announced that it will be selling its Q400 aircraft program and de Havilland trademark to a subsidiary of Longview Aviation Capital.

The Q400, which Porter fly’s, is made at Downsview.

The job cuts will take place across Canada over the next 12 to 18 months.

The company said it is “explore strategic options” for the CRJ regional-jet program.