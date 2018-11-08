All-star linebacker Solomon Elimimian set for return to B.C. Lions lineup

SURREY, B.C. – The B.C. Lions are set to get a defensive powerhouse back just in time for playoffs.

Linebacker Solomon Elimimian says he’s feeling good and expects to be in the starting lineup when the Lions (9-9) face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday in the East Division semifinal.

The 32-year-old four-time all star injured his wrist in B.C.’s win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on July 14.

He had 26 defensive tackles in four games before he was hurt.

Elimimian has spent his recovery time on the sidelines, mentoring younger players and helping the coaching staff, a move that he says has made his transition back to playing much easier.

The Lions and Ticats split their regular-season series, but B.C. will have a number of fresh faces on its roster this weekend.

They include veteran quarterback Travis Lulay, who both previous meetings with Hamilton due to injury, and running back Tyrell Sutton, who was traded to the Lions from the Montreal Alouettes in late September.