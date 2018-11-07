Woman, 44, critically injured in Mississauga; bow and arrow may be involved, police say

A 44-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being injured by an ‘edged weapon’ in Mississauga.

Peel police say the woman may have been hurt by a bow and arrow.

The incident happened near Highway 401 and Winston Churchill Blvd. around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken says officers attended the scene for a “weapons offence.”

There is no word on any suspects.

More to come