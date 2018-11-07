With split Congress, prospect for economic deals looks dim

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks about Democratic gains in the House of Representatives to a crowd of Democratic supporters during an election night returns event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
WASHINGTON – With Democrats now in control of the House, President Donald Trump faces a tough test of whether he can forge compromises with a group of lawmakers who, he had warned his supporters, would wreck the U.S. economy.
The president on Wednesday floated the possibility of agreements with Democrats to boost spending on America’s infrastructure and to limit drug prices. Yet the poisonous atmosphere in Washington, mandated federal spending limits and a potential duel over the government’s borrowing authority make it difficult to forge any deals that would boost growth.
Over the next two years, most economic and market analysts foresee mainly entrenched gridlock in Congress. Many think the two sides will mostly manoeuvr for public favour while looking toward the 2020 presidential election year.