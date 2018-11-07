Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
White House suspends pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta
by The Associated Press & News Staff
Posted Nov 7, 2018 9:03 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 7, 2018 at 9:16 pm EST
NEW YORK. The White House says it has suspended the press pass of CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta.
The suspension comes after a heated confrontation Wednesday between Acosta and President Donald Trump during a news conference.
They began sparring after Acosta asked Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern U.S. border. When Acosta tried to follow up with another question, Trump said, “That’s enough!” and a White House aide unsuccessfully tried to grab the microphone from Acosta.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has released a statement accusing Acosta of “placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern,” calling it “absolutely unacceptable.”
Acosta tweeted a video of what he says is a U.S. Secret Service agent taking away his credentials to enter the White House.
