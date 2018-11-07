US-TopRaces,100

In the 435 U.S. House races, the Republicans have won 196 seats

and are leading in the races for 11 seats. The Democrats have won 221

seats and are leading in the races for 7 seats. Independent and other

party candidates have won or are leading for 0 seats. The Democrats have

won control of the U.S. House from the Republicans and if trends

continue will gain 33 seats.

In the 35 U.S. Senate races, the Republicans have won 9 seats and

are leading in the races for 3 seats. The Democrats have won 21 seats

and are leading in the races for 0 seats. Independent and other party

candidates have won or are leading for 2 seats.