Toronto Arrows to start life in Major League Rugby with eight straight road games

TORONTO – The Toronto Arrows will have to forge their identity on the road.

With the Major League Rugby season kicking off Jan. 26, Canada’s first pro rugby union team will play its first eight games away from home due to weather.

The Arrows’ first home game will be April 7 against New Orlean’s NOLA Gold, the first of eight straight in Toronto. The regular season wraps up June 2 with the visit of Rugby United New York.

The top four teams in the nine-team league will make it to the playoffs.

This will be the second season of the North American rugby league and the first for a Canadian team. The Seattle Seawolves won the inaugural MLR title.

Toronto will play most of its games at York University.