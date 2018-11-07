The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending November 6, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly – 9780316486675 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728536 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Elevation by Stephen King – 9781982102333 – (Scribner)

5. The Boy I Grew Up With by Tijan – 9781386740612 – (Tijan)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

8. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435505 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Holy Ghost by John Sandford – 9780735217331 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10.Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190612 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

