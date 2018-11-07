Scores and Schedule

Tuesday’s Games
NHL
Columbus 4 Dallas 1
Toronto 3 Vegas 1
N.Y. Rangers 5 Montreal 3
Ottawa 7 New Jersey 3
Detroit 3 Vancouver 2 (SO)
Tampa Bay 5 Edmonton 2
St. Louis 4 Carolina 1
San Jose 4 Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4 Anaheim 1
—
NBA
Charlotte 113 Atlanta 102
Dallas 119 Washington 100
Brooklyn 104 Phoenix 82
Portland 118 Milwaukee 103
—
Wednesday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
—
AHL
Binghamton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
—
NBA
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
—