Remembrance Day: What's open and closed Sunday and Monday
by News staff
Posted Nov 7, 2018 11:26 am EST
A veteran clutches the Canadian flag during a Remembrance Day ceremony in the GTA. CITYNEWS/Michael Talbot
Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday but there are several closures to be aware of on Sunday and Monday.
What’s closed
Since Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday, federal and provincial government offices will be closed on Monday.
Most banks will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
No mail delivery on Monday
AGO is closed on all Mondays.
What’s open
LCBO stores will operate on reduced hours on Sunday. Beer Store
Malls
Grocery stores
Schools and universities
TTC and GO Transit operates on its Sunday schedule on Remembrance Day and regular schedule on Monday
Tourist attractions like the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Royal Ontario Museum, Ontario Science Centre, Fort York National Historic Site, and Casa Loma
