Remembrance Day: What's open and closed Sunday and Monday

A veteran clutches the Canadian flag during a Remembrance Day ceremony in the GTA. CITYNEWS/Michael Talbot

Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday but there are several closures to be aware of on Sunday and Monday.

What’s closed

  • Since Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday, federal and provincial government offices will be closed on Monday.
  • Most banks will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
  • No mail delivery on Monday
  • AGO is closed on all Mondays.

What’s open

  • LCBO stores will operate on reduced hours on Sunday.
  • Beer Store
  • Malls
  • Grocery stores
  • Schools and universities
  • TTC and GO Transit operates on its Sunday schedule on Remembrance Day and regular schedule on Monday
  • Tourist attractions like the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Royal Ontario Museum, Ontario Science Centre, Fort York National Historic Site, and Casa Loma
