Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids and grandfather

GRAVENHURST, Ont. – A parole hearing is scheduled today for a drunk driver who killed three young children and their grandfather in crash north of Toronto three years ago.
Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.
The September 2015 crash claimed the lives of nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville.
The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision in Vaughan, Ont.
Muzzo will be eligible for day parole on Friday, full parole next May and statutory release on June 18, 2022. He also faces a 12-year driving ban, which will take effect on his release from custody.
The crash set off a wave of public grief that led to several candlelight vigils to honour the victims. It also sparked debate on the legal penalties for drunk driving, with some advocacy groups calling for tougher sentences.
Just because you’re eligible doesn’t mean you should apply. 2 yrs in on 10 yrs and it’s time for release on parole? Wake up as the NPB doesn’t green light parole for these types of cases because if they did their decision would be all over the news thus attracting attention to the NPB and Minister of Public Safety. DUI is one thing, killing 4 people while DUI = No Parole. See you maybe before your stat if you’re lucky.