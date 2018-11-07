OCS warns customers of data accessed in Canada Post breach

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) said the shipping information of some of its customers was accessed by an outside source through the Canada Post delivery tracking tool.

In a letter sent to the customers on Wednesday, the OCS said it was notified by Canada Post on Nov. 1 that the data for two per cent of customer orders, or about 4,500 orders, had been accessed by an individual.

That information includes postal codes, the name or initials of the person who signed for the order upon delivery, the date of delivery, the OCS reference number and the Canada Post tracking number.

The delivery address, payment information and contents of the order were not accessed, the OCS said.

“Since November 1, the OCS has worked closely with Canada Post to identify the cause of this issue and to prevent any further unauthorized access to customer delivery information,” CEO Patrick Ford said in the letter.

“The OCS has encouraged Canada Post to take immediate action to notify their customers. To date, Canada Post has not taken action in this regard.”

The OCS said they were informed by Canada Post that the information obtained was deleted and not further disclosed.

CityNews contacted Canada Post for a statement but has not yet received a reply.