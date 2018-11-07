Newfoundland and Labrador capital to host 2020 East Coast Music Awards

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city is set to host the 2020 East Coast Music Awards.

The awards will run from April 29 to May 3, 2020 in St. John’s.

Tourism and Culture Minister Christopher Mitchelmore made the announcement in the House of Assembly Wednesday afternoon, touting the province’s “immense” local talents that nabbed 20 nominations at this year’s awards.

The province last hosted the awards in 2015.

The 2018 awards were held in Halifax this spring.

Founded almost 30 years ago, the East Coast Music Association is a regional collaboration of people in the music industry to foster, develop and celebrate Atlantic Canada’s music and artists.