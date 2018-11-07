Loading articles...

Kim Jong Un slow walks nuke talks, woos SKorean investors

Last Updated Nov 7, 2018 at 9:00 pm EST

In this Oct. 23, 2018, photo, a tour guide gestures as she explains about a beach where people can see South Korea on the distant horizon at the Mount Kumgang resort area in North Korea. A decade after the North-South experiment in tourism cooperation in Kumgang ended in bitter failure following the fatal shooting of a South Korean tourist in 2008, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in want to give it another try amid opposition from Washington. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MOUNT KUMGANG, North Korea – While North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slow walks nuclear talks with the U.S., he is moving full-speed ahead on his top priority — undermining international support for sanctions against its nuclear program.

A case in point is “Diamond Mountain,” a once lavish resort just north of the DMZ. Just 10 years ago it drew millions of South Korean tourists and a flood of South Korean investment.

Today, the resort is eerily quiet. If Kim has his way, that could soon change.

A decade after the North-South experiment in co-operation on Kumgang collapsed, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in want to try again.

It’s a direct challenge to Washington’s policy of maintaining sanctions and “maximum pressure” until Pyongyang gives up its nuclear arsenal.

