Judge to appoint new lawyer for man accused in Fredericton shooting spree

FREDERICTON – A Fredericton man accused of murdering two police officers and two civilians in an August shooting spree is getting his wish for a new lawyer.

Matthew Raymond says he feels he has not been defended by his lawyer, and tried numerous times to fire him.

Provincial court Judge Julian Dickson said today that he agrees Raymond should have a new lawyer, and one will be appointed when the case returns to court next Wednesday.

During a previous court appearance, Raymond said his lawyer was withholding evidence that would allow him to be exonerated immediately because of temporary insanity.

Dickson says Raymond’s ability to communicate with his lawyer and understand his lawyer’s role has been called into question.

The Crown has already said it will request a 60-day psychiatric exam, but first the issue of defence lawyer must be settled.

Raymond is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 10 deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.