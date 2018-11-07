Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in shooting near Finch and Martin Grove

Last Updated Nov 7, 2018 at 8:02 pm EST

Police investigate a shooting at a townhouse complex near Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road in Etobicoke on Nov. 7, 2018. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke on Wednesday.

It happened at a townhouse complex on Finch Avenue West, near Martin Grove Road.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital with serious gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive.

Police found several shell casings on the ground while investigating at the scene.

