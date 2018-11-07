Doug Ford confirms sexual misconduct allegation against Jim Wilson

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says one of his senior cabinet ministers was asked to resign last week after an allegation of sexual misconduct was levelled against him.

A statement from Ford’s office released last Friday had said Jim Wilson resigned from both his role as economic development minister and the Progressive Conservative caucus because he was seeking treatment for addiction issues.

At an announcement in eastern Ontario this morning, Ford said that was true, but also confirmed recent media reports that an allegation of inappropriate sexual behaviour was behind Wilson’s departure.

Ford says he did not disclose the full story about Wilson on Friday out of a desire to protect the person who came forward with the allegation, saying it would have been inappropriate to make the situation a media issue.

He says he asked Wilson to resign from caucus, saying he would have fired the veteran politician if he had refused.

The premier also says an investigation into Wilson is underway.