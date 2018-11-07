Loading articles...

2 injured, 1 in custody after double stabbing

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

One person is in custody after a double stabbing in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wynnview Court and Glen Everest Road, near Kingston Road and Birchmount Avenue, on Wednesday morning.

Police said a male and female suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Another male was taken into custody.

No further details have been released.

Police continue to investigate.

