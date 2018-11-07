3 injured in Whitby house explosion

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house explosion in Whitby that sent three males to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

In a tweet, Durham regional police said the blast occurred on Cedar Street near Garden Street and Dundas Street East.

Police said it appears to be an “isolated incident” that may have been caused when a gas line was ignited.

Fire crews remain on scene and the immediate area is closed to traffic.

