Clement had 'terrible lapse of judgment' but remains in caucus: Scheer
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 7, 2018 10:15 am EST
Conservative MP Tony Clement speaks to the media on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Tony Clement remains a member of the caucus despite his admission he sent sexually explicit photos and a video to someone online.
Clement
sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.
The well-known, long-time MP and former leadership candidate has resigned as justice critic and from all his committees including the national security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians that had given him top security clearance.
Scheer says the RCMP and security connected to the privy council office are investigating to see if national security was compromised or if Clement was targeted because of that role.
Scheer says there is a code of conduct in place for his MPs but that he doesn’t think you should have to have a code to know not to send explicit photos to someone you don’t know online.
Scheer says he is taking Clement at his word that he sent the photos to someone he thought had consented but said the behaviour is still extremely upsetting and unbecoming.
