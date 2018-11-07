Canadian Soccer Association hires Stuart Neely as manager of coach education

TORONTO – The Canadian Soccer Association has named Stuart Neely its manager of coach education.

Stuart, who will report to director of development Jason deVos, will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the coach education system in collaboration with the provincial and territorial member associations.

“Stuart Neely brings a wealth of professional experience to this role and an understanding of the change required to ensure the successful implementation of a modern coach education program,” deVos said in a statement. “With the relationships he has built over a 20-year career in coaching, and coach development, Stuart is well-suited to being successful in this new position.”

Neely has worked for both Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the past.

He served as Toronto FC’s academy director, head coach of the senior academy team and assistant coach of its USL club. In Vancouver, he was the Whitecaps’ head of player management and advancement.

Neely has also worked with Ontario Soccer, Manitoba Soccer Association and B.C.’s South Delta United. He coached the University of Toronto women’s team, worked with England’s Bradford City and Belgium’s RRFC Montegnee and served as head of football development with New Zealand Football.

He previously was Canada Soccer’s technical programs manager and has been a master coach developer on Canada Soccer Licensing programs for the past 15 years.