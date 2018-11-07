Brodt scores winner for U.S. women in 2-1 win over Canada at Four Nations

SASKATOON – Sydney Brodt scored the winning goal for the U.S. women’s hockey team in a 2-1 win over Canada at the Four Nations Cup on Wednesday.

A rebound bounced off Brodt and by Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados at 18:32 of the third period.

Hannah Brandt also scored for the U.S. in the first meeting between the two teams since the Americans prevailed 3-2 in a shootout in the Olympic final in February.

Loren Gabel scored her first career goal for the Canadian women.

Szabados started her second game in as many days. The veteran netminder from Edmonton held the hosts in the game for two periods while they were outshot 25-14. Szabados made 31 saves in the loss.

Alex Rigsby got the nod for the U.S. after Maddie Rooney played the tournament-opener. Rigsby repelled 23 shots for the win.

Canada (1-1) and the U.S. (2-0) cap the preliminary round Friday against Finland and Sweden, respectively.

Finland improved to 1-1 earlier Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Sweden (0-2).

The two countries with the best records after the preliminary round play for gold and the third and fourth seeds for bronze Saturday.

The U.S. had a man advantage late in the third period with Canadian defender Halli Kryzyzaniak in the box for body checking, but the Canadians survived it with help from Szabados.

Trailing 1-0, Canada started the third on the power play because of an Emily Pfalzer tripping penalty to end the second.

After the Americans killed the penalty, Gabel followed up a broken 2-on-1 involving Kristin O’Neill and Jamie Lee Rattray, banging a rebound over Rigsby at 3:30.

After getting outplayed at both ends of the ice in the first period, Canada tightened up defensively in the second and mustered some sustained pressure in the middle period.

Blayre Turnbull and Laura Stacey were unable to get a clean shot away on a 2-on-1 chance early in the period.

The Americans started fast, outshooting Canada 6-0 in the opening three minutes and 16-4 in the first period. Brandt struck at 1:18 in a goal-mouth scramble, scoring on a rebound.