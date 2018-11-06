Voters in long lines get donated pizza

PHOENIX – A group sent 8,000 pizzas to hungry voters as they waited in long lines that plagued polling places across the country Tuesday.

The group Pizza to the Polls collects social media reports of long lines and doles out pizzas accordingly. The group enjoyed a boost in recent days because of tweets and donations from celebrities like Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, Mandy Moore and Patton Oswalt, raising more than $300,000 over a 24-hour period.

Co-founder Katie Harlow of Portland, Oregon, said she and two friends came up with the idea in 2016 when they saw people waiting in long lines. They picked pizza because of its mass appeal and because it’s easily shared.

Its pizza deliveries are a barometer of where the worst lines are occurring. Harlow said Georgia voters were the biggest recipient of its pizzas Tuesday.