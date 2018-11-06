Town of Canmore supports Calgary's Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bid

CANMORE, Alta. – Canmore’s town council has voted to support Calgary’s bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The Rocky Mountain town an hour west of Calgary would host some of the events as part of the bid.

Councillors supported the bid on the condition that satisfactory terms are reached with other orders of government for funding support to cover the operational costs of the games in the town.

They also included an amendment to ensure all Olympic-related policing and security costs be covered.

Housing affordability is a major issue in Canmore.

The bid corporation’s plan calls for 240 affordable housing units in Canmore to be managed by the city’s housing corporation.