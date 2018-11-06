Thomson Reuters reports Q3 profit down from year ago, revenue edges higher

TORONTO – Thomson Reuters Corp. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, as its revenue edged higher.

The news and information company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, earned a profit attributable to shareholders of US$261 million or 37 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $330 million or 46 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $1.29 billion, up from $1.27 billion in the third quarter of 2017.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned 11 cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of 27 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says analysts on average had expected a profit of three cents per share for the quarter.

