TFCA honours Tantoo Cardinal with Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award

TORONTO – Renowned Metis performer Tantoo Cardinal has won this year’s Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award from the Toronto Film Critics Association.

The TFCA says it’s the first time in its history that the annual honour has gone to an actor.

The prolific Indigenous stage and screen star will receive $50,000 in services to give to a filmmaker of her choice.

The TFCA says Cardinal will announce her designate in the days to come.

The award honours “a Canadian industry figure who has made a substantial and outstanding contribution to the advancement and/or history of Canadian cinema.”

Alberta-born Cardinal has more than 100 film and TV projects to her credit, including the films “Legends of the Fall” and “Dances With Wolves,” and the TV series “North of 60.”

She’s also been an activist for Indigenous peoples and culture, and is a member of the Order of Canada Cardinal as well as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I am most honoured to be receiving this recognition — and from film critics!” Cardinal said Tuesday in a statement.

The TFCA will announce the bulk of its 2018 awards on Dec. 10.

An awards gala will be held in Toronto on Jan. 8.