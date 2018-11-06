Strong winds to hit the GTA by Tuesday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and much of the GTA, warning of strong winds on Tuesday afternoon.

“Strong southwesterly winds with gusts up to 80 km/h are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and continue into the evening. The strong winds are forecast to gradually weaken Tuesday night,” the national weather agency said.

As of Tuesday morning, other parts of the province are under a wind warning.

In the GTA, 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said showers will start the day along with a chance of thunderstorms. Sunny breaks are in store for the afternoon with a high of 14 C.

She said the wind will start to pick up around 11 a.m. and intensify by the early afternoon, as the sunshine rolls around. Wind gusts of 65-to 70 km/h are expected in Toronto, bringing with it the possibility of isolated power outages.

The wind gusts will be higher for areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.