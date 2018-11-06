Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Former Quebec premier Bernard Landry dies at 81

Quebec Premier Bernard Landry responds to questions before entering a government caucus meeting at the legislature in Quebec City on Tuesday Nov. 6, 2001. Landry has died at age 81. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

MONTREAL – Bernard Landry, a former Quebec premier and longtime Parti Quebecois stalwart, died Tuesday at 81.

The news of his death was confirmed to The Canadian Press by his personal assistant.

