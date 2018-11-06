Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,292.71, up 75.01 points).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 16 cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $9.72 on 26.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $3.61, or 6.87 per cent, to $56.14 on 16.8 million shares.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings. (TSX:TGOD). Health care. Down 31 cents, or 6.49 per cent to $4.47 on 16 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Down 15 cents, or 4.6 per cent, to $3.11 on 10.1 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 74 cents, or 4.64 per cent, to $16.70 on 10 million shares.

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Up 36 cents, or 5.56 per cent, to $6.84 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Up $3.23 or 4.5 per cent to $74.70. The potash company took a writedown due to the permanent closure of its mine in New Brunswick. CEO Chuck Magro said the company has enough room for potash expansion in Saskatchewan that it doesn’t make sense to invest in expanding production in costlier regions. Nutrien lost US$1.04 billion in its latest quarter after the US$1.8-billion impairment charge. Adjusted net earnings came to 47 cents per share, above analyst expectations for 40 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP). Up seven cents to $271.70. The Calgary-based railway says it delivered record shipments of grain and biofuels in October. It moved 2.64 million tonnes of Canadian grain and grain products in the month, breaking the previous high set in September 2017. CP Rail says it has shipped more than 7.5 million tonnes of grain and grain products through 14 weeks of the 2018-2019 crop year. Since the harvest began in September, it has sent an average of more than 5,500 empty railcars weekly to country elevators.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX:BHC). Up $1.74 or 5.2 per cent to $35.19. The pharmaceutical company reported a loss of US$350 million in its latest quarter as its revenue moved lower. The company formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals says the loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30 amounted to $1.00 per diluted share. The result compared with a profit of $1.30 billion or $3.69 per share in the same period a year earlier when it benefited from internal tax reorganization. Revenue totalled nearly $2.14 billion for the quarter, down from nearly $2.22 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Bausch Health says it earned $403 million in its most recent quarter, up from $367 million in the third quarter of 2017.