Monday's Games

Last Updated Nov 6, 2018 at 2:00 am EST

NFL

Tennessee 28 Dallas 14

NHL

Montreal 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (SO)

Washington 4 Edmonton 2

New Jersey 5 Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2 Dallas 1 (OT)

Philadelphia 5 Arizona 2

AHL

San Jose 5 Stockton 2

NBA

Toronto 124 Utah 111

Orlando 102 Cleveland 100

Houston 98 Indiana 94

Miami 120 Detroit 115 (OT)

Chicago 116 New York 115 (2OT)

Oklahoma City 122 New Orleans 116

Denver 115 Boston 107

Golden State 117 Memphis 101

L.A. Clippers 120 Minnesota 109

