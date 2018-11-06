Former Rogers Media Television CEO killed in car crash in Mexico

The former CEO of Rogers Media Television and his wife were killed in a car crash in Mexico yesterday.

Leslie and Terri Sole were living in the country after moving there from Canada in their retirement.

Leslie Sole began his 25-year career at Rogers Communications in 1986 and was named chief content officer at Rogers Media after expanding its television division.

He oversaw the acquisition of five Citytv stations across Canada from CTVglobemedia, five OMNI Television stations and three specialty channels, including Biography.

“Leslie is one of the great innovative thinkers in Canadian broadcasting,” Rogers Broadcasting President Rael Merson said at the time.

“The inimitable originality and creativity that Leslie brings will ensure that the Citytv stations prosper for the long-term.”

In December 2009, Sole was front and centre at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Citytv studios at Yonge and Dundas streets — where CityNews, Breakfast Television and OMNI Television still broadcast.

He was serving as the CEO of Rogers Media Television when he left the company in 2011.

Sole received Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002 and Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for his contribution to his community and to Canada.

President of Rogers Media, Rick Brace, released the following statement:

“Leslie was a visionary, who passionately loved Canadian television and left an indelible mark on this industry, and on Rogers. Throughout his 25 years at Rogers, Leslie was a creative executive who never shied away from bold decisions and was the architect of pioneering stations such as OMNI Television. Rogers Media extends its deepest condolences to the entire Sole family on the passing of Leslie and his wife Terri. We join with friends and colleagues in the remembrance of this respected media leader, one we were proud to call our own.”