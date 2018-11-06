Judge to decide if Rohinie Bisesar not criminally responsible for fatal PATH stabbing

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Rohinie Bisesar is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
A judge is set to rule today on a first-degree murder case in which both the prosecution and the defence say a Toronto woman should be found not criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing of a complete stranger.
Rohinie Bisesar, 43, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Rosemarie Junor, 28, who died after being stabbed in the chest at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto’s financial district in December 2015.
Both Crown and defence attorneys agreed Bisesar walked into the store, stabbed Junor once with a small knife, placed the weapon on a counter and walked out.
A forensic psychiatrist was the only witness to testify at the one-day trial last week and concluded Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.
Court heard that a second psychiatrist agreed with that assessment and both reported that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.
Bisesar was declared fit to stand trial last week.
I Don’t care if she is criminally responsible or not, she should be locked up in jail for the rest of her life un jail and give her the treatment in jail.