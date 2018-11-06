Loading articles...

Fox News doesn't condone Hannity appearance with Trump

Last Updated Nov 6, 2018 at 1:20 pm EST

Television personality Sean Hannity points as he meets with members of the audience before the start of a campaign rally Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Fox News says it does not condone any of its journalists appearing in a campaign event, hours after prime-time host Sean Hannity spoke at President Trump’s final rally before the midterm election.

Fox called it an “unfortunate distraction” that has been addressed. But the network statement issued Tuesday did not explain how it was addressed.

Hannity, who had said earlier Monday that he would not appear on the campaign stage, tweeted that he was “surprised, yet honoured” by the president’s request that he come up on stage.

And he said that he was not referring to any Fox colleagues when he pointed out the “fake news” reporters standing in the press area.

