Former CFL running back ordered to appear in person on voyeurism charges

CALGARY – A judge has ordered former CFL running back Jerome Messam to make a personal appearance in court next week on a charge of voyeurism.

“This is the 7th appearance so that’ll be the eighth,” Calgary provincial court Judge Sean Dunnigan said Tuesday. “Personal attendance of Messam is required on Nov. 15.”

Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders when police allege a consensual sexual encounter was videotaped without the other person’s consent in November 2016.

Police say the person came forward in April after being told Messam had the alleged tape, which police said had not been posted anywhere.

Messam hired Toronto lawyer Gavin Holder, who wasn’t in court Tuesday, but had asked for a two-week delay through duty counsel.

Crown prosecutor Lindsey Bedier said she was opposed to any further delays given the alleged offence occurred two years ago.

“The Crown wants this matter to move along.”

Bedier said Holder arranged for a phone meeting last week with the Crown but never called or rescheduled.

Dunnigan ordered the duty counsel to call Holder’s office and arrange for an earlier time.

“He knows it was the last day today. Why is he looking for 14 days? Tell him we’re not impressed with no reasons.”

Messam was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders this year after charges were laid. The league said it would not register a contract for Messam should any team attempt to sign him.

