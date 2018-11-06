Bruce Springsteen, Seth Meyers headline veterans fundraiser

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Bruce Springsteen teamed up with country star Eric Church on a version of “Working on the Highway” and Jon Stewart laced into Donald Trump at a bawdy event Monday in New York that gathered comedians and musicians to help raise money for military veterans.

Springsteen avoided politics completely at the Stand Up for Heroes show, instead offering a few off-colour jokes and four songs, including “Dancing in the Dark,” ”The Hard Land” and “If I Should Fall Behind” with his wife, Patti Scialfa.

Stand Up for Heroes is co-presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. It kicks off the festival and raises money for the Woodruff foundation, which funds programs for injured veterans and their families.