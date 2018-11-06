2 charged after Brampton cyclist killed in alleged hit-and-run

Police have charged a man and woman in connection with the death of a cyclist in an alleged hit-and-run in Brampton last summer.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 1 near Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East.

A utility trailer became dislodged from a cargo van and hit the cyclist, who died at the scene. Police later identified him as Paul De Pledge, 39, of Brampton.

The driver of the van abandoned the trailer and left the scene before officers arrived. The van, which had been reported stolen, was found the same day about seven kilometres away.

Police arrested Joyce Pasiecznik, a 38 year-old woman from Brampton, on Sept. 28, 2018 and charged her with five offences, including accessory after the fact and possession of property obtained by crime.

About a month later, on Nov. 6, police arrested 40-year-old Pritpal Lehl of Brampton, and charged him with seven offences, including fail to remain causing death, criminal negligence causing death, possession of property obtained by crime and theft under $5,000.

He was due in court on Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

