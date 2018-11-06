Bowmanville woman says she was kicked out of church for being gay

For over three years, Kimberley Mills has been attending Calvary Baptist Church as a devout and active member of the congregation.

“I became quite involved as a youth leader as well as other different programs, volunteering and really became a part of the church family,” she says.

But just a few days ago, received a letter from the church, that told her she was no longer welcome.

An excerpt from the letter reads as follows:

“It was brought to our attention that you have chosen to live in disobedience to the scriptures, specifically disregarding the warning of 1 Corinthians 6:9, in spite of repeated efforts by other believers in your life, including other Calvary leadership and finally our pastoral staff, and as such, we advised the membership of your removal.”

According to Bible Gateway the letter is referring to a bible verse that says:

“Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men.”

“I felt hurt by it and the more I thought about it, I felt hurt that I was being judged for being gay,” says Mills.

Mills has been with her partner for over three years and says she was shocked to receive such a letter. She calls herself a firm believer and has a personal relationship with Jesus.

After posting the letter online, Mills says she received numerous comments from people across the province showing their support and solidarity.

Mills also says she has been invited by a reverend to attend a United church, just “as she is.”

CityNews reached out to Calvary Baptist Church and were told they would not comment.

Read the full text of the letter below: