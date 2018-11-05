Suspect sought after 3 businesses damaged at Yonge and Eglinton

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with three separate mischief investigations in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area.

The first incident happened in March of last year, when a woman allegedly used a permanent marker to damage property at a restaurant.

Two similar incidents happened in December of last year and April of this year, at another restaurant and a bakery.

The suspect is described as 50-years-old, with blond hair and a heavy build.

In the most recent incident, the suspect was seen wearing a light-blue raincoat, black rubber boots, and grey pants. She was carrying a white and black purse and a white shopping bag with black stripes.