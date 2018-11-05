Scores and Schedule

Sunday’s Games
NFL
Miami 13 N.Y. Jets 6
Atlanta 38 Washington 14
Minnesota 24 Detroit 9
Kansas City 37 Cleveland 21
Carolina 42 Tampa Bay 28
Pittsburgh 23 Baltimore 0
Chicago 41 Buffalo 9
Houston 19, Denver 17
L.A. Chargers 25, Seattle 17
New Orleans 45, L.A. Rams 35
New England 31, Green Bay 17
—
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Columbus 2, OT
—
AHL
Bridgeport 8, WB/Scranton 5
Hershey 2, Hartford 1, SO
Grand Rapids 8, Cleveland 4
Rockford 4, Iowa 2
Bakersfield 3, San Antonio 2
—
NBA
Milwaukee 144, Sacramento 109
Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 97
Washington 108, New York 95
Orlando 117, San Antonio 110
Phoenix 102, Memphis 100
Portland 111, Minnesota 81
Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 107
—
Columbus 1, New York 0
Portland 2, Seattle 1
Atlanta 1, New York City FC 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Sporting Kansas City 1
—
Monday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
NFL
Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
—
NHL
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.
—
AHL
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
—
NBA
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
—