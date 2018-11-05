Loading articles...

Scores and Schedule

Last Updated Nov 5, 2018 at 1:00 am EST

Sunday’s Games

NFL

Miami 13 N.Y. Jets 6

Atlanta 38 Washington 14

Minnesota 24 Detroit 9

Kansas City 37 Cleveland 21

Carolina 42 Tampa Bay 28

Pittsburgh 23 Baltimore 0

Chicago 41 Buffalo 9

Houston 19, Denver 17

L.A. Chargers 25, Seattle 17

New Orleans 45, L.A. Rams 35

New England 31, Green Bay 17

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Columbus 2, OT

AHL

Bridgeport 8, WB/Scranton 5

Hershey 2, Hartford 1, SO

Grand Rapids 8, Cleveland 4

Rockford 4, Iowa 2

Bakersfield 3, San Antonio 2

NBA

Milwaukee 144, Sacramento 109

Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 97

Washington 108, New York 95

Orlando 117, San Antonio 110

Phoenix 102, Memphis 100

Portland 111, Minnesota 81

Toronto 121, L.A. Lakers 107

Columbus 1, New York 0

Portland 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta 1, New York City FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Sporting Kansas City 1

Monday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

NFL

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

AHL

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.