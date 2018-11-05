Recent editorials published in Nebraska newspapers

Omaha World Herald. November 3, 2018

Joslyn’s plans for a major new building can be a big plus for Omaha as a whole.

Omaha has many positive developments going for it, but it can strengthen itself by nurturing a key ingredient.

The ingredient: civic ambition — a striving to stretch our community’s vision for what it can achieve and project about itself to the wider world.

The Joslyn Art Museum is pursuing such a commendable approach by moving forward with a bold architectural vision. The museum’s ambitious plans should be a major long-term plus for the Joslyn and for Omaha as a whole. To design a major new building on the existing museum property, a Joslyn committee has unanimously picked the Norwegian firm Snøhetta, known for its bold architectural visions, in co-ordination with local architecture firm Alley Poyner Macchietto.

“I think the challenge is a real opportunity to do something that will be unique and respectful to the site,” Joslyn director Jack Becker told World-Herald columnist Matthew Hansen. “Something that’s engaging to audiences in the 21st century. … We believe Snøhetta can do that.”

Specifics on the new structure are yet to be decided, but the new structure could become a showplace featuring the notable collection of contemporary art promised to the Joslyn by the Schrager family, Hansen reports. Paul Schrager founded the Pacesetter Corp. in Omaha in 1962.

The new structure will free up space for displays and arts programming in the museum’s two existing structures.

The Joslyn has seen an impressive increase in attendance, with a 62 per cent increase since 2010, to nearly 200,000 last year. A key factor is the elimination of its entrance fee in 2013, thanks to a grant from the Sherwood Foundation.

Becker says the selection of Snøhetta provides an opportunity “to build another iconic structure that becomes part of the identity of Omaha.” Indeed, the Joslyn deserves a salute for seizing this important opportunity for itself and Omaha’s civic future.

_______

North Platte Telegraph. November 4, 2018

On Election Day, we renew faith in our ideals

Elections in America are supposed to be sober exercises in which responsible voters, trained in citizenship since childhood, weigh the candidates and the facts and make well-informed choices in the voting booth.

It’s because we still believe in that venerable ideal that The Telegraph has once more striven to give you the best information possible before you visit the polls on Tuesday.

We believe in it, even though our nation’s overall and especially recent history urges us to dismiss it as foolish and naive.

Our Founding Fathers faced the same temptation. They were by no means blind to humanity’s ancient lusts, and the power to destroy “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” when they led the 13 colonies to independence and then crafted a Constitution designed to check our worst impulses and harness our best ones.

President Harry S. Truman once said: “Three things ruin a man: power, money and women.” If one recasts Truman’s words to properly encompass all humanity, can anyone truly deny that virtually every conflict in politics and society involves power, money and/or sex?

Nonetheless, the founders and most of their successors refused to give in to unrelenting cynicism. That would be the ultimate breach of faith with all who have fought and died to preserve our land and its freedoms.

We may fail over and over to live up to our founding ideals. To surrender them, though, surely would doom us to despotism.

Renewing our commitment is what Election Day is supposed to be all about.

Truth and facts are always difficult to pin down and publicize when one or more humans perceive it’s in their best interest to hide or twist them. That makes every election season a challenging exercise in seeking truth, the specific ideal of America’s journalists — again, with regretfully varying fidelity — for at least the past hundred years.

We believe in that ideal, too. We’ve presented the truth as best we know it in our news columns this election season, as we aim to do every issue. We’ve abandoned individual candidate endorsements to reassure readers of our devotion to truth and facts. Even when we offer our own opinions, we seek to back them up with facts our readers can use as they will.

That includes our recent editorials on the three ballot questions, one statewide and two local, that Lincoln County voters will decide on Tuesday. To briefly recap them:

“ We reluctantly recommend a vote “FOR” Initiative 427, the expansion of Medicaid coverage to more low-income Nebraskans. We don’t believe it can be sustained, but approval would at least temporarily aid rural “critical access” hospitals forced by the Affordable Care Act to swallow more federal Medicare reimbursement cuts.

“ North Platte residents should vote “YES” for a half-cent city sales tax increase, which by state law must be dedicated to street, utility, parks and recreation projects. Approval would enlist visitors in sharing the cost for many long-delayed repairs and upgrades, which otherwise must be fully borne by property taxes.

“ Finally, we find solid reasons to vote either way on a petition question asking whether Lincoln County should stick with three county commissioners or add two more.

These are just our opinions, though. The choices you face Tuesday are yours to make.

Now it’s up to you. We’ll let you know how the votes add up. Thanks for reading, and for choosing us.

______

Lincoln Journal Star. November 4, 2018

Do your civic duty, and vote in this election

If the cachet of an “I Voted” sticker or participating in the democratic process isn’t enough motivation, a Nebraska brewery is offering you yet another reason to cast a ballot on Nov. 6 – free beer.

Now that we have your attention, yes, Kinkaider Brewing is offering a pint of beer that is indeed free if you bring your sticker into its locations in Broken Bow, Grand Island or Lincoln. Drink in yet another benefit to having your say in our representative democracy.

(For voters between the ages of 18 and 21, casting a ballot will have to be its own reward.)

But, really, do you – or should you – need free beer to convince you to vote? The answer is no.

The desire to have a say in government is why this country exists in the first place. Our earliest patriots and founding fathers rebelled against a British crown that barred American colonists from participating in a government that unfairly taxed them. Men and women fought and died in the Revolutionary War – and others thereafter – to protect the right of their fellow Americans to vote.

Despite this well-weathered history and argument, only once in the last four midterm elections have more than half of Nebraska’s 1.2 million registered voters exercised their right to vote, according to data from Secretary of State John Gale’s office. That number is a profound disappointment.

The local and statewide offices up for a vote this year have far more impact on Nebraskans’ day-to-day lives than that of the White House. Yet, paradoxically, we show up in greater numbers when a presidential ticket is on the ballot.

Nobody but Nebraskans can weigh in on the races on this year’s ballot, so make your opinions heard.

As a reminder, here are the candidates in contested races endorsed by the Journal Star editorial board as the best choice for the office:

(asterisk) Governor: Pete Ricketts (R)

(asterisk) U.S. Senate: Jane Raybould (D)

(asterisk) U.S. House, 1st District: Jeff Fortenberry (R)

(asterisk) Legislature, 24th District: Mark Kolterman

(asterisk) Legislature, 26th District: Matt Hansen

(asterisk) Legislature, 30th District: Myron Dorn

(asterisk) Legislature, 32nd District: Laura Ebke

(asterisk) Lancaster County treasurer: Rachel Garver (D)

(asterisk) Lancaster County commissioner, District 1: Sean Flowerday (D)

(asterisk) Lancaster County commissioner, District 5: Todd Wiltgen (R)

(asterisk) Initiative 427 (Medicaid expansion): For

(asterisk) Lincoln mayoral term limits (Prevents incumbent from seeking re-election and future mayors from serving more than three terms): Against

Whether you agree with us is immaterial. What’s more important is voting your conscience, taking part in the sacred duty of a democracy. Far too few people on this planet have the opportunity we, as Americans, do to take part in free and fair elections.

Cherish it. Take part in it.

And, if you so choose afterward, raise a glass to participating in American democracy.

___

McCook Daily Gazette. October 29, 2018.

Most new homes are much more energy-efficient than those built decades ago, with thicker walls, more insulation and better windows, plus they contain appliances like furnaces, water heaters, refrigerators and even toilets that use less energy.

New zero-energy building standards have taken hold in Europe and spread to the United States, with the goal of creating as much energy — through passive and active solar, wind and other renewable energy sources — on-site as is used by the home.

The downside of the new standards is that construction is more expensive than conventional construction and not many contractors know how to build such homes as yet.

Still, a few relatively minor changes to older, existing homes can make a big difference when it comes to energy consumption. Unfortunately, people who would benefit the most from lower energy bills often cannot afford the improvements to achieve them.

That’s where the Nebraska Weatherization Assistance Program comes in.

Tuesday is Weatherization Day in Nebraska, spotlighting an effort that has been weatherizing homes for low-income and elderly citizens for more than 42 years.

Eight non-profit community service providers operate the program. Since the Weatherization Assistance Program began, over $204 million went to make energy efficiency improvements in more than 68,800 Nebraska homes affecting the lives of thousands of Nebraskans, many of who are elderly, disabled, and families with children. The program helps conserve energy and saves income for other basic needs. “The Weatherization Program is a powerful example of co-operation and co-ordination at local and state levels,” said Jim Macy, Interim Director of the Nebraska Energy Office. “Relying on local service providers enables us to address the needs of those needing help, and we get the added benefit of saving our energy resources.”

Clients apply through their local community action agency or non-profit housing provider to determine eligibility. Weatherization improvements include weather-stripping, insulation, replacing broken glass and performing furnace and water heater inspections. Estimated energy savings for the last 40 years total $118.5 million

“Our community service providers pay close attention to detail in the weatherization work performed on homes,” said Tom Tabor, Nebraska Energy Office Weatherization Program Manager. “Clients are identified by income and other factors, and then receive services as part of the program.”

Like many things, a little preparation pays off in the long run. Officials note that weatherization efforts contribute to the state’s economic, social, and environmental progress by creating jobs; improving the housing stock; stabilizing neighbourhoods; reducing homelessness; eliminating carbon emission; and reducing the risks of fire.

They say the program, in a typical year, saves more than $180,000 in electric and natural gas bills, with a future savings of over $1.1 million.

Southwest Nebraska is served by Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership and can be contacted at the McCook office, 108 West C, (308) 345-1187. Information about the program is available at http://bit.ly/2O9XcgJ

___